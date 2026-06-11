Kernel: Reconsidering x32, Buildroot, FreeBSD

The x32 ABI was meant to be the best of both worlds, providing the expanded registers and instruction set of the x86-64 architecture while preserving the lower memory use of 32-bit systems. The Linux kernel has supported x32 since the 3.4 release in 2012. The initial excitement around x32 did not last, though, and kernel developers are considering removing that support — and not for the first time. Even the most unloved features tend to have a few users, though, making removal hard.

The 64-bit x86 CPU architecture brought a number of long-desired features, including more registers, better system-call support and, of course, the ability to support larger virtual address spaces. There is a cost to that last feature, though; the size of addresses (and, thus, pointers) doubled from four to eight bytes. That change inevitably increases the amount of memory used by a program and, importantly, the amount of cache required to hold the pointed-to values. Since cache utilization has a huge effect on the performance of many programs, that extra cache footprint hurts.