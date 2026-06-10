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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: This overlooked Linux distro will give your laptop a new life —

Ubuntu isn’t your only option for reviving old PCs through Linux. Xubuntu is a lighter version of Ubuntu capable of running on moderately old hardware. Let’s see how well it delivers the Ubuntu experience on an older laptop.

Xubuntu is a flavor of Ubuntu featuring the XFCE desktop environment (hence the “X” in the name). It’s supposed to strip down Ubuntu for a more minimalist (yet super configurable and supported) experience.

But most importantly for our purpose here, Xubuntu is purposefully optimized for lower-end hardware. One part of that is its default desktop environment. XFCE has a reputation for consuming less resources than Gnome and other popular desktop environments. It lacks the flash and pizzazz of modern desktop environments (no colorful UIs, fancy animations, or flashy transitions). At the same time, you can configure every aspect of the interface to make it fit your workflow.