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Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux Firmware Updater Released with Support for Elan Touchscreens
Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.
Fwupd 2.1.5 also allows updating the Windows-specific UEFI CA on dual-boot machines, adds tests for the vbe, upower, uefi-sbat, pci-bcr, mtd, gpio, and msr plugins, expands the netlink socket buffer to prevent packet loss during event floods, and increases the i2c-hid re-bind delay for synaptics-rmi PID 0x96e7.