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digiKam 9.1 Photo Manager Released with Support for Pixel Motion Photos
Coming three months after digiKam 9.0, the digiKam 9.1 release introduces support for Pixel motion photos from Google Pixel phones, a new “Clear All Groups” button in the Advanced Search dialog to make it easier to reset search filters, and support for video thumbnails for the USB Mass Storage driver.
digiKam 9.1 also brings better support for audio output selection in the video media player to ensure a smoother playback experience, as well as an updated database schema to support time zones for registered item timestamps, ensuring accurate and consistent time management across different regions.