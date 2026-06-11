Free and Open Source Software

This is a series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.

The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expandability than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, 4 M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350 W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE.

I’m running CachyOS, an Arch-based Linux distribution, on the MS-02 Ultra. CachyOS uses the Btrfs file system by default.

Btrfs is a modern copy-on-write file system for Linux designed to improve reliability, flexibility, and storage efficiency. It supports transparent compression, snapshots, subvolumes, checksums for data and metadata, and online resizing. These features make it well suited to rolling-release distributions such as CachyOS, where snapshots can provide a quick route back after a problematic update.

Compression can also reduce disk usage and, on fast CPUs, sometimes improve effective I/O performance. Btrfs is not just about saving space; it also gives administrators practical tools for monitoring, repairing, and managing storage without relying on a separate volume manager underneath the system stack.