Free and Open Source Software

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Tor Project blog

Paskoocheh: When you need a tool to reach the tool

Due to heavy information controls, people in Iran face significant barriers to accessing the Internet. Authorities have actively blocked numerous websites and apps, including conventional circumvention and digital security tools such as VPNs, social media platforms, and the app stores themselves. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" problem: users need a VPN to download a VPN.

LinuxGizmos.com

youyeetoo updates R1 SBC and lists K1 N100-based x86 computer

youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.

AM62x PRU Academy goes live for BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2

Texas Instruments and BeagleBoard.org have announced that the AM62x and AM26x PRU Academy is now available, adding new learning material for developers working with BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2.

9to5Linux

Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

COSMIC 1.0.16 Desktop Adds OpenRC Support for Bluetooth Service Management

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.

Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux Firmware Updater Released with Support for Elan Touchscreens

Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.

Alpine Linux 3.24 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC Desktops

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.24 introduces support for the latest GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC desktop environments, as well as support for the Sway 1.12 tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.

digiKam 9.1 Photo Manager Released with Support for Pixel Motion Photos

Coming three months after digiKam 9.0, the digiKam 9.1 release introduces support for Pixel motion photos from Google Pixel phones, a new “Clear All Groups” button in the Advanced Search dialog to make it easier to reset search filters, and support for video thumbnails for the USB Mass Storage driver.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2026

documentation

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base

  
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!

 
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HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Adds WebM MIME Type Support on Linux

  
HandBrake 1.11.2 open-source video transcoder is now available for download with WebM MIME type support on Linux, improvements to Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, and bug fixes.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
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Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

  
Audacity 3.7.8 open-source digital audio editor and recording software is now available for download with improves support for HiDPI displays on Linux, new options to choose where silence is truncated, and more.

 
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Gert Wollny Pushing LLM Slop Into Linux Kernel

  
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Why I'm sticking with systemd-based Linux distros

  
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IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 203 is available for testing

  
This is the release announcement for IPFire 2.29 – Core Update 203, which is now available for testing

 
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COSMIC 1.0.16 Desktop Adds OpenRC Support for Bluetooth Service Management

  
COSMIC 1.0.16 desktop environment is now available with improvements across COSMIC Files, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Player, COSMIC Greeter, and COSMIC Launcher.

 
Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux Firmware Updater Released with Support for Elan Touchscreens

  
Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for Elan touchscreens, support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, as well as various other improvements.

 
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I turned my Linux terminal into a walkie-talkie that no one can track

  
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Firefox Android Play Integrity check hits custom ROMs

  
Mozilla has added support for Google’s Play Integrity API

 
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A Data Layer for GTK applications

  
In this iteration we have GomSession. It is your standard identity-map layer with transaction-scoping

 
Liquid Glass for Linux? PearOS makes another Mac move - how it looks now

  
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Red Hat's Michael Catanzaro Supports Time-Wasting Slop, as Does Microsoft Canonical

  
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Security Leftovers

  
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Linux Foundation Quit Promoting Linux (Only 2% of Its Budget), Now Promotes Slop (the Same Thing That Harms Linux Development)

  
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Linux 7.1-rc7

  
almost final

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android now flags calls that spoof your contacts' numbers and voices — here's how the new detection feature actually works

 
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digiKam 9.1.0 is released

  
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Tired of File Size Limits? This Open Source Tool Sends Large Files Directly Browser to Browser

  
CheezyPizza is a free, open source tool that lets you transfer large files directly between browsers using WebRTC

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.12, Linux 6.18.35, and Linux 6.12.93

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.12 kernel

 
RakuOS fixes the one thing that annoys me most about immutable Linux distros

  
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