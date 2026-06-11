news
Mike Gabriel: Voxit 1.0; Future of libayatana-appindicator (v0.6.0 released today)
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Mike Gabriel: Voxit 1.0 has been released
Official announcement
European Voxit community strengthens digital sovereignty: shared codebase completed.
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Mike Gabriel: Future of libayatana-appindicator (v0.6.0 released today)
Some of you might have noticed that the recent (or rather: previous) version of libayatana-appindicator (v0.5.94) notified users and developers of the library being deprecated.
This short post is to notify you, that with today's libayatana-appindicator v0.6.0 release [1] this deprecation warning has now been removed again. Another new feature (added to AppIndicator without ABI breakage) is tooltip support. The new package version has just been uploaded to Debian experimental. Please test if your application (if it gets linked against libayatana-appindicator) continues to work flawlessly. Thanks!