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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2026



Quoting: piBrick PocketCM5 – An open-source handheld Linux computer kit for Raspberry Pi CM5 - CNX Software —

The piBrick PocketCM5 runs standard Raspberry Pi OS and other Linux distributions on the CM5, with full desktop support. The RP2040 converts keyboard, trackpad, and control inputs into standard USB HID signals, so no custom drivers are required, and its open-source firmware allows custom key mapping and input adjustments.

The hardware is fully open-source, designed with EasyEDA Pro. The estimated cost is around $172 for the main components. Design files, schematics, STL enclosure files, and firmware are released under the GPL-3.0 license, with documentation and assembly resources available via GitHub and the OSHWLab website.