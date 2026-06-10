news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Instructionals/Technical
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Anil Madhavapeddy ☛ Self-hosting email the hard way from your own routable IPv4 block up
Fresh from rewilding the web, I updated the Recoil self-hosting infrastructure that Nick Ludlam and I have run since 1997. Most exciting, this is now 'email the hard way' that includes getting our very own dedicated IPv4 allocation routed thanks to my buddy Thomas Gazagnaire helping out from France!
This post will be quite technical, aimed at those interested in building their own email stack. We'll talk about why bother running your own email; receiving email (covering IP reputation, getting our own IPv4 allocation, stopping bots, and Sieve delivery); sending email reliably with SPF, DKIM, DMARC and SRS; user access via Dovecot IMAP and Roundcube webmail; and finally what's left to do and a reflection on future research ideas.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Dyne ☛ Re: [DNG] An excellent rant about wayland
Nobody seems to notice the obvious DRM angle. Wayland's security model makes perfect sense if you assume it's written for the MPAA and RIAA and the "threat" it's defending against is you getting an unencrypted copy of some Hollywood flop by capturing the video output of some iTunes-like video player. Waypipe is just the same security model for audio. There's no other believable reason why they'd insist on that specific security model with no way to override it.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Farid Zakaria ☛ Relocatable Derivations
The earlier post on guix-transfer highlighted how we can use the tool to transfer derivations from /gnu/store to /nix/store.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ What is RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)?
So what happens when you want RDMA, but you’re already running an Ethernet network you’re not keen to replace? That’s usually where RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) enters the conversation.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Hackaday ☛ How The 2020s Chip Crisis Led To A Buggy Saleae Analyzer In 2026
The reason for popping open the LA was crosstalk between two channels, which was bad enough that it made the unit quite unusable for the intended task. After seeing the cut traces and bodge wires he initially assumed that since he bought it used that the previous owner had modified it, but said person denied having opened it since purchasing it from an official retailer.
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Arduino ☛ This robot can identify terrain based on the vibrations it causes
The purpose of this system, called GRIP (Ground Recognition Intelligence Platform), is to help a robot achieve better traction and control across different terrains. Many cars also have that capability, though you normally have to manually select the terrain type. In this case, GRIP enables the robot to automatically sense if it is on a normal flat surface, snow, gravel, or grass. It can then adjust motor output to accommodate that terrain.
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