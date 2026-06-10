GNU/Linux Leftovers

Fresh from rewilding the web, I updated the Recoil self-hosting infrastructure that Nick Ludlam and I have run since 1997. Most exciting, this is now 'email the hard way' that includes getting our very own dedicated IPv4 allocation routed thanks to my buddy Thomas Gazagnaire helping out from France!

This post will be quite technical, aimed at those interested in building their own email stack. We'll talk about why bother running your own email; receiving email (covering IP reputation, getting our own IPv4 allocation, stopping bots, and Sieve delivery); sending email reliably with SPF, DKIM, DMARC and SRS; user access via Dovecot IMAP and Roundcube webmail; and finally what's left to do and a reflection on future research ideas.