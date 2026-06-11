news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 103 Out of 200: Telling People What They Know and Don't Know About Death Threats They Receive
patronising letters sent on behalf of the Serial Strangler from Microsoft
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Links 10/06/2026: More Microsoft Layoffs, Sweden to "Ban Mobile Phones in Schools"
Links for the day
New
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Gemini Links 10/06/2026: Signal to Noise, Cancer, and Permacomputing
Links for the day
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Communities and "Prosumers."
today's meetup will be about community
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Gemini and Gopher Links 10/06/2026: Roasting, Changes, and Harms of Slop
Links for the day
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IBM Genies in the Bottle
for ordinary people working who at at IBM, it's not hard to see that IBM is floundering
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Microsoft Azure Shrinking With More Mass Layoffs
"Reports suggest the layoffs will impact close to 200 out of 400 workers, who are set to cease employment at Azure on July 6"
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 09, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, June 09, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
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