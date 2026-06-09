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Richard Stallman Lecture in Europe Next Week, "Europe Is Ditching American Technology" for Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Unicorn Media ☛ Richard Stallman Lecture: Free Software vs Malware and the Need for Reverse Engineering
This is part of a lecture series on cybercrime and forensic computing re-starts.
Richard Stallman will speak on the moral issues of free vs nonfree software, why your freedom demands freeing yourself from nonfree software, and how reverse engineering is crucial for freeing our computers.
Event will be held in English with around an hour of presentation followed by an hour of Q&A.
The time listed on this event page is in local time (CET).
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Wired ☛ All the Ways Europe Is Ditching American Technology
It’s not just productivity software, either. The Dutch government is moving its code away from Microsoft-owned Github to its own repository. In a series of decisions, Finland reportedly decided not to move its election data to Amazon’s cloud services, while the organization behind Belgium’s .be top-level domain has said it will move away from AWS. Meanwhile, Eurosky has been spun up as an interoperable alternative to Bluesky on the AT Protocol that underlies both social networks.
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European Commission ☛ Strengthening Europe’s Tech Sovereignty | Shaping Europe’s digital future
As highlighted by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the 2025 State of the Union, Europe’s technological sovereignty is key to strengthening competitiveness, resilience, and strategic autonomy in a fast-changing digital world.
The European Union currently relies on non-EU countries for over 80% of key digital products, services, infrastructure, and intellectual property . Reducing this dependency is essential for Europe’s economic strength, security, and long-term competitiveness.
Tech sovereignty enables Europe to: [...]