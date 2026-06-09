Richard Stallman Lecture in Europe Next Week, "Europe Is Ditching American Technology" for Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

This is part of a lecture series on cybercrime and forensic computing re-starts.

Richard Stallman will speak on the moral issues of free vs nonfree software, why your freedom demands freeing yourself from nonfree software, and how reverse engineering is crucial for freeing our computers.

Event will be held in English with around an hour of presentation followed by an hour of Q&A.

The time listed on this event page is in local time (CET).