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HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Adds WebM MIME Type Support on Linux
HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.
This release also updates the list of supported audio dithers and encoders combinations, improves the build system’s compatibility with older build tools, updates the FFmpeg decoding and filters to version 8.0.2, and updates the SVT-AV1 AV1 video encoder to version 4.1.0.