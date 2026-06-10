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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 203 is available for testing —

This is a substantial update, and its centrepiece is a fundamental change to how IPFire handles DNS: we have replaced Unbound with Knot Resolver, giving us a more flexible foundation and a range of new capabilities, from a DNS Firewall to encrypted upstream forwarding. Alongside it, the WiFi access point gains support for the 6 GHz band, and there are the usual security fixes and package updates throughout. Because these changes reach into a core part of the system, we would especially value your help in testing this release before it reaches everyone.