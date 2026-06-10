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Gert Wollny Pushing LLM Slop Into Linux Kernel
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Video Cardz ☛ AI finally does something useful: helping keep old Radeon drivers alive
The patches were submitted by Gert Wollny, one of the few developers still working on the R600g driver. The update focuses on refactoring shader compiler code and other cleanup work. This is not a new feature update for modern Radeon GPUs, but maintenance work for legacy hardware that still depends on Mesa.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux developers are using AI vibe coding to keep vintage AMD GPUs alive — R600 driver cleaned up with GitHub Copilot gives HD 2000 to HD 6000 series a new lease of life
Specifically, the R600 Gallium3D driver saw 59 commits by Gert Wollny, all aimed at cleaning up shader compiler code in the driver. The refactoring process was done with Copilot, with notes in each commit citing Copilot in auto mode being used to help build the code.