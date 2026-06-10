news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: A Data Layer for GTK applications – Happenings in GNOME —

Gom is a very old object mapper I wrote to bridge GObject to SQLite. It made a lot of assumptions about the world based on when it was prototyped.

The past couple years had me using it again for the documentation search in Manuals. Typically, I would have just built Manuals to parse all the XML files on disk and hold them in memory. That’s how both Devhelp and Builder always did things. Once we started supporting Flatpak SDKs that was no longer realistic. You could have numerous SDKs all with copies of the overlapping data and it just became easier to have a query model.

One of the more performance critical limitations was the locking model. When gom-1.0 was written, it was not common for distributions to compile SQLite with locking support. So you just created a single thread and did your work over there.