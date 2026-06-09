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Alpine Linux 3.24 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC Desktops
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.24 introduces support for the latest GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC desktop environments, as well as support for the Sway 1.12 tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.
Another interesting change in this release is support for the Limine boot loader in the installer (setup-alpine) with IPv6 support. According to the devs, when installing Alpine Linux from a serial console, the boot loader and kernel will automatically be configured with serial console support to make headless setups smoother.