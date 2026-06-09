news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Checkmate - self-hosted infrastructure monitoring application - LinuxLinks
Checkmate is a self-hosted infrastructure monitoring application that gives administrators a central web interface for tracking service availability, incidents, response times, and server health.
It monitors websites and network services, stores historical data for analysis, and can be extended with the optional Capture agent to collect hardware and system metrics such as CPU, memory, disk, network, and temperature from remote machines.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX running Linux - BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I put the machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server-class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expansion than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, four M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE.
BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initialising hardware and providing the runtime services needed for the system to boot properly.
doccano - data labelling and text annotation platform - LinuxLinks
doccano is a data labelling and text annotation platform for machine learning practitioners.
It’s designed for building datasets used in natural language processing workflows, including text classification, sequence labelling, sequence-to-sequence tasks, sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, and text summarisation. The software provides a browser-based environment where users can create projects, upload data, annotate records, manage labelling work, and export completed datasets for further analysis or model training.
This is free and open source software.
Sonarr - smart personal video recorder and media management - LinuxLinks
Sonarr is a smart personal video recorder and media management application for TV series.
It monitors configured Usenet and BitTorrent sources for new episodes, can add missing episodes from an existing library, and helps keep a collection organised through automated sorting, renaming, quality upgrades, and integration with common download clients and media servers.
This is free and open source software.
Warewulf - stateless, network-boot cluster provisioning system - LinuxLinks
Warewulf is a stateless, network-boot cluster provisioning system designed primarily for high-performance computing clusters.
It lets administrators define node images, profiles, and overlays on a central Warewulf server, then boot bare-metal or virtual cluster nodes over the network into a known operating system state. The software is built for environments where repeatable deployment, diskless operation, and centralized management of large groups of Linux nodes are important.
This is free and open source software.
Gatus - developer-oriented status dashboard and health monitoring application - LinuxLinks
Gatus is a developer-oriented status dashboard and health monitoring application for self-hosted services and infrastructure.
It provides a web interface for tracking endpoint health and service availability, and it’s designed to let administrators define checks that go beyond simple uptime monitoring so they can validate whether applications are actually behaving as expected. The project is aimed at teams that want a status page and monitoring tool they can run themselves rather than relying on a hosted service.
This is free and open source software.