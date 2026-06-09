Free and Open Source Software

This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I put the machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.

The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server-class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expansion than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, four M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE.

BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initialising hardware and providing the runtime services needed for the system to boot properly.