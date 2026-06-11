Desktop Environments, KDE, and GNOME

However, as a digital minimalist, and one who writes at a high enough volume, a writerdeck starts to make a lot of sense. So I thought I’d try to make one.

But, I wanted it to be a “low buy” or “no buy” situation. Luckily, I had a Raspberry Pi 4 lying around unused, so I snapped it up. I installed a lightweight, minimalist distribution of Debian called DietPi and installed Emacs with no GUI. (Of course, I also installed git and a lot of other stuff by now, but I am keeping it GUI-free.)