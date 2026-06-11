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Desktop Environments, KDE, and GNOME
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Jakub Steiner ☛ Jakub Steiner: Welcome to the Icon Designer Webring!
Terry Godier wrote a beautiful essay "The Boring Internet". The internet isn't dying, he argues, just the commercial veneer glued on top of it is. Underneath all the engagement metrics and algorithmic feeds, there's still an older, slower, more federated web. One built on protocols nobody owns. RSS feeds still work (thank you, Aaron), people can set up websites and blogs.
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Chris Maiorana ☛ When tmux is your window manager
However, as a digital minimalist, and one who writes at a high enough volume, a writerdeck starts to make a lot of sense. So I thought I’d try to make one.
But, I wanted it to be a “low buy” or “no buy” situation. Luckily, I had a Raspberry Pi 4 lying around unused, so I snapped it up. I installed a lightweight, minimalist distribution of Debian called DietPi and installed Emacs with no GUI. (Of course, I also installed git and a lot of other stuff by now, but I am keeping it GUI-free.)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Week 2 : Refactor and Review
This is a weekly update from my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 project with KDE, improving effect widgets in Kdenlive.
Week 2 was about getting feedback and doing it right.
After opening the draft MR for the Curves Widget, my mentor Jean-Baptiste reviewed the approach and suggested a cleaner architecture. The original implementation packed all 4 channel parameters into a single compound parameter. JB's feedback: each channel should be its own separate
av_curveparameter in the effect XML, and
AssetParameterViewshould share one
CurveParamWidgetacross all of them; similar to how
m_mainKeyframeWidgetworks for keyframe parameters.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Sriram Ramkrishna: GNU/Linux App Summit 2026 Social Media Retrospective
Linux App Summit 2026 Social Media Retrospective
This is my personal retrospective post – there will likely be some version of this that will go out to various stakeholders.
I want to start off by giving huge praise to our organizing team that worked really hard this year in putting this event together. Couldn’t ask for a better team to work with. Our organizing team is a mix of KDE and GNOME people.
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