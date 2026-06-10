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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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What LibreOffice and TDF Get Right About Document Formats (and What They Get Wrong)
OOXML is a phantom - it is something nobody implements, not even Microsoft!
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Cannot Speak About IBM Wrongdoing or Jobs Being Sent Overseas (Lower Salaries)
IBM has long attacked the media, the whistleblowers, and even online forums
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The CIA-Funded Centre-Left in Portugal
In the political turmoil which followed the fall of the old regime, the communists seemed to be acquiring a dominant position and there was a very real risk that Portugal could end up aligned with the Eastern Bloc if they were not stopped
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Yesterday Afternoon The Register MS Published a Fake Article That Says "AI" 31 Times Because It Got Paid to Do This
What will happen when all those loans for slop (Ponzi scheme) stop and companies' marketing budgets - which include media bribes for hype campaigns - are no more?
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Extraordinary General Meeting of Staff Union of the European Patent Office Ahead of Intensifying Strikes
We will, in the meantime, run a series about EPO corruption, which is now connected to corruption in Portugal and to corruption inside the EU
New
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The Centre-Right "Social Democratic Party" in Portugal
Quite an achievement for a former Maoist radical and aspiring champion of the Portuguese proletariat to be invited to join Goldman Sachs
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 102 Out of 200: Maybe One Day Whistleblowers From Brett Wilson LLP Will Tell Us What Really Happened
Maybe one day some former staff of Brett Wilson LLP will also approach us to blow the whistle
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Gemini Links 09/06/2026: "The Mist of the Lands Between", Board Game Concept
Links for the day
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2026: The Year Slop Companies "Made an Exit" (Threw in the Towel Over to Wall Street)
Remember 2026 as the year two major slop companies (which we won't name) sought an IPO
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Links 09/06/2026: NSO Group still cracking, "FOI tribunal throws out £14k costs claim against journalist Barnie Choudhury"
Links for the day
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Links 09/06/2026: "Smartphones Broke Dating" and "EU Open Source Strategy"
Links for the day
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This Coming Friday
Richard Stallman (RMS)
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Several Slopfarms That Target "Linux" Seem to Have Died
Or perished severely
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 08, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, June 08, 2026
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Gemini Links 09/06/2026: Tanana River, Cassette Beasts, and Emacs
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
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