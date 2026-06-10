HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.

Muzi Works’ SuperBase Kit is a portable Meshtastic device built around the company’s Base System platform. The handheld unit offers LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, a digital compass, and a rechargeable battery in a compact enclosure with a navigation pad and square-format OLED display.

Bit-Brick’s EPC1000 is an industrial edge computing system built around the SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor. The platform is intended for applications including industrial IoT, smart transportation, agriculture monitoring, environmental sensing, and edge analytics.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.24 introduces support for the latest GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC desktop environments, as well as support for the Sway 1.12 tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.

Coming three months after digiKam 9.0, the digiKam 9.1 release introduces support for Pixel motion photos from Google Pixel phones, a new “Clear All Groups” button in the Advanced Search dialog to make it easier to reset search filters, and support for video thumbnails for the USB Mass Storage driver.

The idea behind dav2d is to create the fastest AV2 decoder available on all platforms to overcome the temporary lack of AV2 hardware decoding. dav2d will support all the features from the AV2 royalty-free video coding format, including all subsampling and bit-depth parameters.