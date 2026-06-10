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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: Liquid Glass for Linux? PearOS makes another Mac move - how it looks now | ZDNET —

I've been keeping an eye on PearOS for some time. I covered PearOS before, calling it a Linux distro that makes your old laptop feel like a Mac.

Since that original review, the developers have decided to up the ante and bring about a Liquid Glass-like look for the distribution. And although PearOS still has its quirks -- the development "team" consists of one person, which means progress is slow -- the latest release has a new base, a new design, and a "new everything."

The new release is still based on Arch Linux and KDE Plasma, and is still promising the new desktop environment, Soda, but that portion of the project is still listed as "currently unavailable." This latest version is called NiceCore and has started adding what the developer is calling a "Liquid Gel" design.