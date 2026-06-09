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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2026



Quoting: RakuOS fixes the one thing that annoys me most about immutable Linux distros | ZDNET —

Immutable Linux is about as secure as an OS can get. By mounting certain directories as read-only, malicious code or bad actors cannot affect the data within. I could seriously place my full faith in immutable Linux and not worry about a thing.

Until I wanted to install an application using the distribution's built-in package manager.

With immutable Linux distributions, software is typically installed via containers, such as Flatpak or Snap. Installation of apps is done this way because of the read-only nature of certain directories. Because of that, standard package managers cannot install the necessary files, so using the likes of apt, dnf, or pacman is a no-go.