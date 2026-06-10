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COSMIC 1.0.16 Desktop Adds OpenRC Support for Bluetooth Service Management
Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.
COSMIC 1.0.16 also increases autohide smoothness on the COSMIC Panel, improves support for Xwayland windows with client-side decorations (CSD), fixes issues with cursor capture sessions, improves support for multiple windows with focus border, and fixes file picker issues for NVIDIA GPU users.