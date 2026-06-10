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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: Juno Tab 4 is a Linux tablet with Intel Core i3-N300 and Core Ultra 5 115U options - Liliputing —

Linux PC vendor Juno Computers sells laptops, mini PCs, and tablets that come with Linux-based operating systems like Debian or Ubuntu pre-installed. The company launched its first Linux tablet in 2022, and delivered a few new models in the years since then. But the 2026 models could be the biggest updates yet. The new Juno Tab 4 comes in two versions.

There’s a Juno Tab 4 10.5″ LTE with an Intel Core i3-N300 Alder Lake-N processor and a larger WiFi-only model called the Juno Tab 4 13″ that comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Meteor Lake chip.