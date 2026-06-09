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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The Brotherhood of São Bento
The Palácio São Bento – or São Bento Palace – is the seat of the Portuguese National Assembly in Lisbon
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Brett Wilson LLP Reported to Police for Trying to Throw Large Parcel Into Our Home
This morning the campaign of intimidation...
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The Cyber Show Has "Exciting Guests Coming" and a Gemini Capsule
"Site development is ongoing but now settling into a more stable form"
New
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IBM's Quantum Bubble Already Deflating
Shares down over $55 in a few days
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 101 Out of 200: Women Come to Realise They Don't Wish to Participate in Attacking Vulnerable Women
It relates to another topic that we shall be covering in the coming weeks
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Links 08/06/2026: Proprietary Loaded With Security Holes, Armenia Defies Russia
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 08/06/2026: NetHack 5.0.0 and Slop as Cannibalism
Links for the day
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Links 08/06/2026: "Rising Emissions, Depleting Water" Due to the Pyramid Scheme of Slop; "Canada Needs to Rebuild Public Telecoms"
Links for the day
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GAFAM Bots Are Not "Good Bots"
There's nothing "Good" about Google
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Links 08/06/2026: Criticism of Microsoft Trying to Criminalise Pointing Out Bug Doors, TikTok Now "Climate-Denying Social Media App"
Links for the day
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GNU/Linux Measured at 10% in Liechtenstein This Month
it seems like statCounter wrongly classified some GNU/Linux clients as Mac clients and is now issuing a correction
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Communicating With Freedom - Part III - Quibble Envisioned as a New and Easily Accessible Communications Platform Based on LibreJS
the FSF really needs to become more active if not proactive in promoting those sorts of things
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Clownflare Says Majority of Web Traffic is Now Bots, But the Net is Another Story
Bots are to Clownflare what lawsuits are to lawyers
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 07, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, June 07, 2026
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The Strikes at the European Patent Office Planned to Carry on for the Entire Year, Maybe Future Years as Well
There's a cautionary tale somewhere
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Number of Patent Grants Has Plunged 23% Amid Strikes at the European Patent Office, Today There Are More Strikes (Strike Participation at Over 3,000, More Than Doubled Since Winter)
There is a growing crisis at the European Patent Office
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E.E.E. Still Ongoing, the War on Copyleft/GPL Enables That
It also imperils security.
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):