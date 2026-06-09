GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Fibers are always a nice way to keep your async C code clean while using Libdex. However, occasionally you may want a lighter option which doesn’t require a stack or saving registers for work doing little more than coordinating futures.

I’ve added Stackless Coroutines for this which still allows writing future-coordinating code. Though this will suspend/resume your coroutine by re-entering the function and jumping to the next position. Your threads stack is reused. State is saved in your closure state.

This isn’t a new concept. It is really old just like fibers. What is useful is that this style of continuation passing may still be represented as a DexFuture and therefore composed like the others.