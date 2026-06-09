news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Games
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.7 RC 1
The end is in sight… Race ya there!
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Stackless Coroutines in Libdex
Fibers are always a nice way to keep your async C code clean while using Libdex. However, occasionally you may want a lighter option which doesn’t require a stack or saving registers for work doing little more than coordinating futures.
I’ve added Stackless Coroutines for this which still allows writing future-coordinating code. Though this will suspend/resume your coroutine by re-entering the function and jumping to the next position. Your threads stack is reused. State is saved in your closure state.
This isn’t a new concept. It is really old just like fibers. What is useful is that this style of continuation passing may still be represented as a DexFuture and therefore composed like the others.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] We also share a rare piece of news: two Linux distributions merging to share resources and development. [...]
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BSD
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Dan Langille ☛ r7425-01
This is the Dell R7425 host known as r7425-01. At idle, despite holding 12 x 12TB HDD, this chassis is pulling about 300-350 watts.
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Kirill A Korinsky ☛ OpenBSD under QEMU
Architecture specific notes for OpenBSD guests under QEMU, with working command lines where installation succeeds and failure points where it does not.
These notes generalise the working cases from obsd.sh, a sysupgrade(8) influenced helper for headless OpenBSD VMs with serial console output. With current QEMU on an amd64 host, emulated systems are fast enough for ports work; riscv64 builds gcc-16.1.0 in 1 to 2 days, close to a real sparc64 machine.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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[Revised] OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Asia Summit 2026 Logo Competition Announcement
openSUSE.Asia Summit 2026 Logo Competition We are excited to announce the launch of the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2026 Logo Competition! The Summit logo is more than just a symbol—it represents the energy, creativity, and diversity of our openSUSE community across Asia.
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