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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: AM62x PRU Academy goes live for BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2 —

The academy further includes Linux driver material and practical labs for the interrupt controller, GPIO, multiplier with accumulation, and CRC16_32 cyclic redundancy check examples.

This release accompanies version 2026.01.00 of the OpenPRU GitHub repository, a software development package for PRU processor-core development. According to the OpenPRU documentation, the project provides academy content, getting-started labs, application examples, firmware macros, register definitions, and example drivers.