news
Debian and Ubuntu: Development report and Transmission issues and workarounds on (K)Ubuntu 26.04
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Debian Family
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Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in May 2026
My Debian contributions this month were all sponsored by Freexian.
I backported various security fixes from 10.3 to trixie, bookworm, bullseye, buster, and stretch. For trixie, I also backported several IPQoS fixes to line up with upstream’s traffic management settings and drop a rather hacky Debian-specific patch; this needed a quick follow-up fix.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Transmission issues and workarounds on (K)Ubuntu 26.04
Transmission, the default BitTorrent client does not work properly in Ubuntu 26.04. Here are a few workarounds.
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