original
Tux Machines Was Always Run by Women
Last week I stood up and told a High Court judge (a head judge, too) that Tux Machines has a rich tradition of nearly 22 years. Women always ran the site. Yes, since 2004. That judge herself was female and she seemed very interested in what my wife had to say about the abuse she had received [1, 2].
Techrights turns 19 in two days from now. It is very much connected to this site and the search feature will likely be launched on Friday. If everything works OK (no DDoS attacks exploiting the search functionality), then we'll hopefully add the same to this site [1, 2].
Rianne has already added close to 100,000 pages to this site (so did Susan and so have I). It's a shame that misogynists tried to ruin this site, but we are confident things will work out at the end and the site will continue expanding for many years to come. █