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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: I've used Linux for 30 years - 4 frustrations remain, including 2 that push me back to MacOS | ZDNET —

Since 1997, my experience with Linux has been nearly all positive. It's very rare for me to run into an issue, and when I do, it's usually easy to resolve. I've used Linux for desktops, laptops, tablets, phones, servers, and just about everything you can imagine.

But that doesn't mean everything has been perfect. Linux has a few lingering issues. In some cases, those issues have improved but have yet to be fully resolved.

Two of the issues below have caused me recurring problems over the years; I even once had to say goodbye to one of my favorite distributions, Bodhi Linux, because of sound issues. One issue is merely a matter of taste (but it really bothers me).

Enough with the setup; let's get to the issues.