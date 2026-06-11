news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, LINUX Unplugged, FLOSS Weekly, and More
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Linux Matters 83: snap install flatpak
Martin fixes Neovim, Mark has been playing Solasta: Crown of the Magister, and Alan does something unspeakable with snaps and flatpak.
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Tux Digital ☛ I Answered Your Biggest GNU/Linux Questions
I recently did a live GNU/Linux Q&A, and this video is the edited down version from 5 Hours to 28 minutes answering 21 questions from the community.
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ There's Chickens in that Nebula | LINUX Unplugged 670
Leave the farm without killing the chickens, or losing remote access? We dig into how we pulled it off: Frigate, local automation, sun-tracking coop doors, and a network that shrugged off an ISP outage.
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 495
This week Noah and Steve talk about why they'll be at Southeast Linuxfest. Noah introduces everyone to the Ai embedded in his rental car, and the boys finally find a Z-Wave thermostat!
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Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 870: Open Source Gardening
This week Jonathan chats with Alexander Neumann about Restic, a particularly compelling backup and restore solution written in Go. Why did the world need one more backup program? And what’s Alexander’s personal take on transitioning from programmer to maintainer? Watch to find out!
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs live with Sacha Chua about ‘Underappreciated Built-ins’ on Thursday 11 June 17:30 Europe/Athens
I will join Sacha’s live stream this Thursday to talk about underappreciated features that are built into Emacs. There are a lot of nice things that are available out-of-the-box (plus many packages that build on top of them). I am looking forward to it!