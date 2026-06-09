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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2026



Quoting: United Nations Open Source Portal Goes Live » Linux Magazine —

Open Source United (OSU) aims to create shared spaces across United Nations agencies, funds, and programs with the goal of co-developing, sharing, and reusing open source software. Not only is OSU's goal to help facilitate the building of software, but also to align on standards, so solutions can be more efficient, sustainable, and accessible.

"This initiative contributes to turning open source into a true and impactful enabler for digital transformation, digital public infrastructure (DPI), digital public goods (DPG), responsible AI, and overall sustainable development goals (SDGs)," says Dr. David Manset (PhD, HDR), Senior Advisor, DPI & Open Source, ITU (United Nations). Manset continues, "It also reflects a growing recognition that open source can support collaboration, interoperability, inclusiveness, autonomy, and innovation across digital ecosystems."

The group has also created an open source repository for the current list of groups, which includes Terraforming, GTR-Pilots, Open Source United Initiatives, United Nations, and Support Repos. Each group will contain source code for various projects that anyone can view.

For those who want to get involved, you can apply on the Get Involved page, the individual websites of UN System entities, and the ICSC JOBNET website.