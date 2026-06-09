United Nations Open Source Portal Goes Live

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RISC-V edge box packs dual GbE, CAN, and 4G/5G support

Bit-Brick’s EPC1000 is an industrial edge computing system built around the SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor. The platform is intended for applications including industrial IoT, smart transportation, agriculture monitoring, environmental sensing, and edge analytics.

SuperBase Adds GPS, Compass, and OLED Display to Meshtastic

Muzi Works’ SuperBase Kit is a portable Meshtastic device built around the company’s Base System platform. The handheld unit offers LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, a digital compass, and a rechargeable battery in a compact enclosure with a navigation pad and square-format OLED display.

Sea Five Uses Dual ESP32-C5 Modules for GPS-Enabled Wardriving

HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.

9to5Linux

digiKam 9.1 Photo Manager Released with Support for Pixel Motion Photos

Coming three months after digiKam 9.0, the digiKam 9.1 release introduces support for Pixel motion photos from Google Pixel phones, a new “Clear All Groups” button in the Advanced Search dialog to make it easier to reset search filters, and support for video thumbnails for the USB Mass Storage driver.

VideoLAN Announces dav2d as an Open-Source and Super Fast AV2 Decoder

The idea behind dav2d is to create the fastest AV2 decoder available on all platforms to overcome the temporary lack of AV2 hardware decoding. dav2d will support all the features from the AV2 royalty-free video coding format, including all subsampling and bit-depth parameters.

Flatpak 1.18 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

Coming one year and five months after Flatpak 1.16, the Flatpak 1.18 release introduces support for the AMD vendor-specific compute interface (/dev/kfd) via the DRI device permission, support for flatpak+https:// URIs in flatpak install --from, and direct installation from an OCI image.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 7th, 2026

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HandBrake 1.11.2 Video Transcoder Adds WebM MIME Type Support on Linux

HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

news

United Nations Open Source Portal Goes Live

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2026

Quoting: United Nations Open Source Portal Goes Live » Linux Magazine —

Open Source United (OSU) aims to create shared spaces across United Nations agencies, funds, and programs with the goal of co-developing, sharing, and reusing open source software. Not only is OSU's goal to help facilitate the building of software, but also to align on standards, so solutions can be more efficient, sustainable, and accessible.

"This initiative contributes to turning open source into a true and impactful enabler for digital transformation, digital public infrastructure (DPI), digital public goods (DPG), responsible AI, and overall sustainable development goals (SDGs)," says Dr. David Manset (PhD, HDR), Senior Advisor, DPI & Open Source, ITU (United Nations). Manset continues, "It also reflects a growing recognition that open source can support collaboration, interoperability, inclusiveness, autonomy, and innovation across digital ecosystems."

The group has also created an open source repository for the current list of groups, which includes Terraforming, GTR-Pilots, Open Source United Initiatives, United Nations, and Support Repos. Each group will contain source code for various projects that anyone can view.

For those who want to get involved, you can apply on the Get Involved page, the individual websites of UN System entities, and the ICSC JOBNET website.

Read on

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