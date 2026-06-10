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Free and Open Source Software
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Headlamp - web interface for Kubernetes - LinuxLinks
Headlamp is a web interface for Kubernetes that helps administrators and developers inspect, manage, and troubleshoot clusters from a graphical dashboard.
It’s designed to work as a generic Kubernetes UI rather than being tied to a specific vendor, and it can be used inside a cluster or locally as a desktop application.
This is free and open source software.
Robyn - Python web framework designed for high performance - LinuxLinks
Robyn is a Python web framework designed for high performance, combining an async Python API with a Rust runtime. It’s aimed at building APIs and web applications with support for both synchronous and asynchronous handlers, and the project also provides its own documentation site, CLI options, and a growing set of framework features for modern web development.
This is free and open source software.
DigiSurf - TUI signal waveform viewer - LinuxLinks
DigiSurf is a terminal-based waveform viewer.
It’s designed for viewing and analyzing digital signal waveforms from Value Change Dump files, with interactive navigation, marker placement, timing measurements, and signal inspection from a text user interface.
This is free and open source software.
Fnf - interactive fuzzy finder for the terminal - LinuxLinks
Fnf is an interactive fuzzy finder for the terminal. It reads newline-separated items from standard input and provides an incremental selection interface where typed queries are used to score, filter, highlight, and sort matching candidates.
It’s a fork of fzy, adding features such as 256 and 24-bit color support, configurable padding, and multi-selection.
This is free and open source software.
csvlens - command-line CSV file viewer - LinuxLinks
csvlens is a command-line CSV file viewer that works like less, but is designed specifically for tabular data.
It lets you inspect CSV files directly in the terminal, with interactive navigation, searching, filtering, sorting, column selection, and configurable parsing options.
This is free and open source software.
Econumo - self-hostable personal and family finance application - LinuxLinks
Econumo is a self-hostable personal and family finance application for tracking money across accounts, currencies, and budgets.
It’s designed for households, partners, and individuals who want to record transactions manually, manage shared finances, and keep an overview of spending from a responsive web interface.
This is free and open source software.