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Trying Vivaldi, The Decline of Search Engines, and VPN From (or Via) Mozilla
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Jack Baty ☛ OK I'll try Vivaldi
Now that I've gotten the basics in place, I can give Vivaldi a fair shake. It might have too many settings for me, since I'll be tempted to tweak it to within an inch of its life. But that's what I do, so maybe it's OK.
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Lewis Campbell ☛ The Decline of Search Engines is an Opportunity
We're constantly bemoaning the centralized web. But are we not Web Masters? Can we not simply link to the websites we enjoy? Every search engine turning to shit is an incredible opportunity if you look at it right.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Browse more privately all summer with Firefox’s free built-in VPN
For a limited time, where the VPN is available, users can get unlimited VPN bandwidth in Firefox – up from the 50 gigabytes monthly limit — plus access to over 25 country locations to browse from. Don’t have Firefox yet? Try it now.
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