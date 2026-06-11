Emmett is a full-stack Python web framework designed to help developers build web applications with clear, concise code.

It combines an asyncio-based request flow with routing, WebSocket support, an ORM, migrations, validation, forms, authentication, internationalisation, templating, caching, testing utilities, deployment guidance, and CLI tooling. The framework focuses on keeping application code readable while still providing many of the components needed for production web development.

This is free and open source software.