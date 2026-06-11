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Free and Open Source Software
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Emmett - full-stack Python web framework - LinuxLinks
Emmett is a full-stack Python web framework designed to help developers build web applications with clear, concise code.
It combines an asyncio-based request flow with routing, WebSocket support, an ORM, migrations, validation, forms, authentication, internationalisation, templating, caching, testing utilities, deployment guidance, and CLI tooling. The framework focuses on keeping application code readable while still providing many of the components needed for production web development.
This is free and open source software.
ezBookkeeping - self-hosted personal finance application - LinuxLinks
ezBookkeeping is a self-hosted personal finance application that helps users record everyday income and expenses, search and filter bills, and analyze historical data with built-in charts and custom queries.
It is designed to be lightweight and easy to deploy, including on low-resource hardware such as Raspberry Pi, NAS systems, and microservers, while also providing interfaces tailored for both desktop and mobile devices.
This is free and open source software.
mquire - Linux memory forensics and analysis tool - LinuxLinks
mquire is a Linux memory forensics and analysis tool for querying kernel memory dumps using SQL.
It reconstructs kernel data structures from memory snapshots by combining kernel-embedded BPF Type Format data with Kallsyms symbol information, letting analysts inspect unknown or custom kernels without first collecting external debug symbols. It’s designed for incident response, forensic investigation, security research, malware analysis, and custom tooling around Linux memory snapshots.
This is free and open source software.
PY4WEB - Python web framework - LinuxLinks
PY4WEB is a Python web framework designed for building database driven web applications with less boilerplate.
It’s the successor to web2py, offering a faster and more modern foundation while keeping familiar concepts such as forms, grids, validators, HTML helpers, and database abstraction through pyDAL.
This is free and open source software.
KDash - terminal-based Kubernetes dashboard - LinuxLinks
KDash is a terminal-based Kubernetes dashboard written in Rust.
It gives administrators and developers an interactive way to inspect cluster resources, view logs, follow metrics, switch contexts, and troubleshoot workloads without leaving the command line. The interface is designed around fast keyboard-driven navigation and resource views for common Kubernetes objects.
This is free and open source software.
Sure - personal finance app - LinuxLinks
Sure is a community-maintained personal finance and wealth management application that helps you track accounts, assets, debts, transactions, and budgets from a single interface.
It can be self-hosted with Docker and combines account aggregation, manual tracking, budgeting tools, and an AI assistant for querying and understanding your financial data.
This is free and open source software.
Frappe - web application framework - LinuxLinks
Frappe Framework is a low-code, metadata-driven web application framework for building database-backed business applications.
It combines a Python and MariaDB server-side stack with an integrated JavaScript client library, and it’s designed around document types, forms, permissions, reports, workflows, and reusable application modules. The framework is used as the foundation for ERPNext and is aimed at developers building substantial web applications rather than small beginner projects.
This is free and open source software.