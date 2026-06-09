news
An open letter to office suite users, just before the Euro-Office announcement
Quoting: An open letter to office suite users, just before the Euro-Office announcement - TDF Community Blog —
In recent days you will have read various articles announcing the arrival of Euro-Office, which is being “marketed” as the first open-source office suite developed in Europe. We feel compelled — reluctantly, since open source should rest on transparency, not deception — to correct this claim. The first open-source office suite developed in Europe was OpenOffice.org in 2001, based on StarOffice’s source code, followed by LibreOffice from 2010.
These are two genuine open-source office suites, built from source code that originated in Europe. They are not a freeware clone of MS Office whose code provenance is undisclosed, nor a product that has rebranded itself out of pure opportunism to ride today’s wave of Digital Sovereignty.
Also:
-
LibreOffice slams Euro-Office as 'de facto ally' of Microsoft - OMG! Ubuntu
In an open letter published today, TDF’s Italo Vignoli takes issue with the upstart productivity suite’s pitch.
He disputes Euro-Office’s marketing, which he says positions it as the first open-source office suite developed in Europe. It’s historically inaccurate as OpenOffice.org got there in 2001, followed by LibreOffice from 2010.
But he calls out another issue.
The European Union is making a big push for digital sovereignty, cutting down on how much it uses and relies on US big tech like Google and Microsoft and proprietary formats that prevent easy switching.