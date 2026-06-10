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CVE-2026-23111 Impacting nf_tables
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Hacker News ☛ One-Character Linux Kernel Flaw Enables Local Root Access, Exploits Now Public
The flaw, CVE-2026-23111, sits in the kernel's nf_tables packet-filtering code and was patched upstream on February 5, 2026. Exodus Intelligence released its full technical walkthrough on June 8, and it is not even the first public exploit: FuzzingLabs published an independent reproduction back in April.
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Ars Technica ☛ High-severity vulnerability in Linux caused by a single faulty character
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-23111, is located in nf_tables, a subsystem of the Linux kernel that provides packet filtering capabilities. It’s used to manage firewall rules and replaces older subsystems such as iptables, ip6tables, arptables, and ebtables.
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Security Affairs ☛ CVE-2026-23111: Linux nf_tables Flaw Enables Root Exploits
A Linux kernel nf_tables bug lets local users gain root via use-after-free caused by a logic error; patch removes a single “!”.