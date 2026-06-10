Firebird and PostgreSQL News

OK, so they're not technically called hints. The Postgres community would never be so pedestrian. Instead, Postgres 19 introduces two new contrib modules: pg_plan_advice and pg_stash_advice. It's "plan advice" you see. Totally different thing.

An occasion this monumental deserves a bit more fanfare than simply describing the feature. So let's begin with a walk through one of the longest-running arguments in Postgres history.