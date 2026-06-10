news
Firebird and PostgreSQL News
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2026-06-06 [Older] Firebird Adds Unix Domain Socket Support
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PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL Anonymizer 3.1 : Introducing Local Differential Privacy
Dalibo is pleased to announce
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 3.1introducing innovative data masking techniques to protect your data !
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pgEdge Inc ☛ Looking Forward to Postgres 19: Query Hints
OK, so they're not technically called hints. The Postgres community would never be so pedestrian. Instead, Postgres 19 introduces two new contrib modules: pg_plan_advice and pg_stash_advice. It's "plan advice" you see. Totally different thing.
An occasion this monumental deserves a bit more fanfare than simply describing the feature. So let's begin with a walk through one of the longest-running arguments in Postgres history.