Linux 7.1-rc7

So I wouldn't call rc7 small, but the rc's have definitely been shrinking. The biggest single area here is the GPU fixes, and networking isn't far behind, but on the whole things are calming down. Knock wood.

The rest is pretty random and spread out - some architecture fixes (mostly kvm-related), various random driver fixes, some filesystem work, and a few build fixes for strange configs.

I don't get the feeling that there's anything really scary going on that would cause delays to the release cycle. I do have some unfortunate travel timing coming up, but not anything where I'd feel like moving releases around would be useful.

Anyway, as things look now this is the last rc. Something can obviously always come up and force us to change that, but please give rc7 a whirl and keep testing for on emore week,

Linus