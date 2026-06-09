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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
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It's FOSS ☛ AliasVault Is The BitWarden Alternative You Didn't Know You Needed
It is open source, self-hostable, and free. What more do you want?
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Chiply.dev ☛ svg-line: Better Status Bars for Emacs
Emacs provides four useful status bars (mode-line, header-line, tab-bar, and tab-line), but each imposes different, inconsistent limits on multi-line layout, alignment, icons, and interactivity. svg-line (see code on GitHub) solves this by rendering them as SVG images, and normalizes a rich feature set across all status bars with a consistent configuration. svg-line works by defining a small rendering engine built on Emacs's native SVG support. Configuring status bars is easy: you simply write one :content function and call svg-line-activate. You can see my custom configuration of mode-line, header-line, tab-line, and tab-bar in my Emacs config.
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RIT Unny open source font
E.P. Unny is a notable Indian political cartoonist, who worked/works with famed Shankar’s Weekly and new papers such as The Hindu and Indian Express.
Unny was using a font based on his handwriting style for the cartoons, designed by K.H. Hussain of Rachana.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Unicorn Media ☛ Collabora CODE 26.04: AI, Better Collab, in a Bid to Stay Ahead
With Euro-Office due on Tuesday, and LibreOffice Online back in development, Collabora has plenty on the line with this new release.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Security Week ☛ Everest Forms Vulnerability Exploited to Hack WordPress Sites
The flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely and has been exploited in the wild for two months.
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Licensing / Legal
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It's FOSS ☛ Bambu Lab Keeps Locking Down, The Community Keeps Building Up
As Bambu Lab tightens its grip on its ecosystem, tools like Bambuddy are giving owners back control of hardware they paid for.
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Programming/Development
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Perl / Raku
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Standards/Consortia
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RIPE ☛ Peering Capacity at Public Internet Exchanges: What the Data Reveals
The distribution of CDN, cloud and content provider capacity across Internet Exchanges (IXPs) provides a fascinating lens into the physical infrastructure of the Internet and public peering.
While hyperscalers and CDNs increasingly deploy private backbone infrastructure, public peering remains a critical mechanism for regional traffic distribution, cache efficiency, eyeball reach, and resilience.
This study aggregates the port capacity of ten of the most IXP-interconnected CDN, cloud and content networks and ranks IXPs by total capacity. This ranking provides insights into the choices made by the networks, on an individual basis but also collectively as a group of CDN, cloud and content providers with significant influence in the global interconnection ecosystem. The networks covered are Akamai, Meta, Amazon, Hurricane Electric, Cloudflare, Fastly, Microsoft, Google, Netflix and Bytedance.
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Howard Oakley ☛ Explainer: Getting a location
Knowing where you are is a fundamental need for humans, one that advanced greatly over the course of the twentieth century, when it was transformed from taking sights using a sextant to the satellite-based Global Positioning System, GPS. Growth of the [Internet], its early commercialisation, and the introduction of mobile devices combined in the early twenty-first century with the first location-based services. Navizon, one of the pioneers, was founded in 2005 to develop services able to determine location of mobile devices without a GPS receiver, or as an enhancement to GPS.
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