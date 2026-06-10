news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2026



Quoting: Firefox Android Play Integrity check hits custom ROMs - OMG! Ubuntu —

Per a resolved issue in Mozilla’s public tracker, a new lib-integrity-googleplay library was added to Firefox’s Android codebase. It requests a Play Integrity token which is then passed to Mozilla’s MLPA (Machine Learning Proxy) server.

The token is used to access Firefox’s server-side AI tools, like Smart Window, for rate-limiting purposes, ensuring only unmodified, Play-installed copies of Firefox on Google-certified devices use Mozilla’s1 compute infra.