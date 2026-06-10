news
Games: DELTARUNE, FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE, and More
-
Vampire Survivors dev unveils JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATON | GamingOnLinux
Vampire Survivors developer poncle today revealed JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATON, an evolution of the genre they kickstarted with battle royale elements. I have to admit, it does sound really interesting, and as a fan of the Anime I'm just going to have to play it.
-
DELTARUNE Chapter 5 arrives free on June 24 | GamingOnLinux
The insanely popular DELTARUNE from developer tobyfox (of UNDERTALE fame) is set for a big expansion, with DELTARUNE Chapter 5 arriving June 24th. Specifically, tobyfox said it will be out around 11am EDT (3pm UTC).
-
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE in HD-2D arrives in October | GamingOnLinux
The first HD-2D game in the FINAL FANTASY series, FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE is set to arrive October 22nd. You might want to set aside a good few hours to get through this one.
-
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World arrives in December | GamingOnLinux
On top of showing off Kingdom Hearts 4, Square Enix also gave us a release date for DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World as it arrives December 3rd. Monster catching fans are definitely eating good lately and this does look quite wonderful.
-
Kingdom Hearts 4 from Square Enix is alive with a new trailer | GamingOnLinux
Kingdom Hearts 4 (styled as KINGDOM HEARTS IV) from developer Square Enix is actually alive and well, with a new teaser trailer. After the original brief confirmation of it happening in 2022, they've been pretty quiet about it. But that ended today!
-
The Elder Scrolls Online now Steam Deck Verified with Update 50 | GamingOnLinux
ZeniMax / Bethesda have released the latest major upgrade for the popular MMO The Elder Scrolls Online, and it is finally Steam Deck Verified.
-
Twisted mystery point and click adventure Creepy Tale: Snow Child released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
The point and click adventure game series Creepy Tale has expanded recently with Creepy Tale: Snow Child, which now has a Native Linux version available. It originally released in May, with a Linux version appearing in June.
-
EXODUS looks like a good fit for Mass Effect fans wanting something more | GamingOnLinux
Due to arrive sometime in 2027, EXODUS looks like it might fit in with the Mass Effect hole in my life and the extended gameplay reveal looks very promising. This is another that was shown off during Summer Game Fest 2026 as part of the Future Games Show.
-
Company of Heroes - Definitive Edition revealed to release Fall 2026 | GamingOnLinux
We're truly in the era of safe bets with sequels and remakes, and now Relic has revealed Company of Heroes: Definitive Edition. This was announced during Summer Games Fest 2026 as part of PC Gaming Show 2026.