news
Events/Education: Linux App Summit 2026 and SouthEast LinuxFest
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Events
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LWN ☛ Linux App Summit 2026 (Heise)
Heise is carrying a
report from the GNU/Linux App Summit, held in Berlin in May.
The slightly more than a dozen talks were symbolically framed
between the opening keynote by systemd creator Lennart Poettering
and the closing talk by Jorge Castro, initiator of the Universal
Blue project, from which the modern GNU/Linux systems Bluefin and
Bazzite emerged. Both Castro and Poettering call for a fundamental
rethink of how GNU/Linux operating systems are delivered but pursue
different approaches.
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Education
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SELF ☛ SouthEast LinuxFest | Linux in the GNU/South
June 12-14, 2026; Sonesta Charlotte Lower South End, 5700 Westpark Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217; Theme: Fallout
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