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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2026



Quoting: Tired of File Size Limits? This Open Source Tool Sends Large Files Directly Browser to Browser —

CheezyPizza is an open source, browser-based file transfer app that uses WebRTC to transfer files directly between two browsers.

This means there is no server in the middle, no login, no installation required. Just open the site, share a link, and the transfer happens peer to peer.

It is actually a fork of FilePizza, which is a pretty solid tool but has its limitations. Like large files would fail, and there is no way to pause or resume a transfer if something goes wrong.

This is the reason why Jeevan forked it into CheezyPizza and started adding the features he needed.