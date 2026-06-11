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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2026,

updated Jun 11, 2026



Quoting: Alpine Linux is a crazy-fast distro for your desktop - with just one caveat | ZDNET —

I've used every conceivable Linux distribution, from the extremely lightweight to the overstuffed and bloated. With almost every distribution type, I can find a rock-solid use to make the most of what it offers.

Alpine Linux is no outlier. However, for the most part, I've used this lightweight, security-focused distribution for container deployments -- one of the most common use cases for Alpine Linux because its base image is incredibly small (between 2.67 and 5 MB - yes, megabytes). This gives Alpine Linux a minimal attack surface, which is great for containers.

But is Alpine Linux an option for the desktop? The answer to that is yes, but with a big honking asterisk.