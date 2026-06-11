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Proton releases Proton Drive CLI, GNU/Linux Supported
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It's FOSS ☛ Good News For GNU/Linux Terminal Junkies! Proton Drive Now Has a CLI
Something to work with before the GUI client for GNU/Linux drops.
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The CLI is built on the Proton Drive SDK, the same foundation that powers the official desktop and mobile apps. It runs as a single binary on the various platforms and carries the same end-to-end encryption capabilities as Drive.
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Neowin ☛ Proton releases Proton Drive CLI for Windows, Mac, and Linux
The team at Proton has released a command-line interface for Proton Drive to let users manage their encrypted files directly from a terminal across all major platforms: Windows, macOS, and Linux.
The CLI supports the usual filesystem tasks like listing directories, moving files to the trash, downloading remote folders, handling invitations, and exporting these outputs with the --json flag to pass structured data directly into automated deployment scripts or run scheduled backups through cron.