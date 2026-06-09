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Year 23
Our 23rd year as a site is a few hours away and we've packed our things for tomorrow's party. Rianne is still going to post some links from her desk (very early tomorrow morning), then we'll set off to a distant city where we'll discuss lots of things!
Today we adopted another rather witty bird. We call him "Eagle" and he howls. He's a fairly large rock dove and he seems to learn how to interact with me faster than the other birds. "Rock doves often have a commensal relationship with humans," Wikipedia explains, "gaining both ample access to food and nesting spots in inhabited areas. [...] They may have been domesticated as long as 5,000 years ago."
I can very much agree based on personal experience. We've spent years feeding them a lot (prior to that decades feeding water birds) and they can develop relationships with individual humans. They are clever and amicable.
This site's mascot is a bird (or mammal). Very fitting. █
Image source: Jordan holding his Chicago Bulls jersey at conference announcing his signing.