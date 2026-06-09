news
Security Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (bind, bind9.16, frr, kernel, kernel-rt, libexif, mysql, php, and unbound), Debian (apache2, chromium, glibc, gsasl, jackson-core, libxml2, nginx, request-tracker4, request-tracker5, tomcat10, tomcat11, and tomcat9), Fedora (chromium, firefox, haveged, keylime, libinput, libssh2, nasm, perl-CryptX, rust, thunderbird, and webkitgtk), Mageia (cockpit, golang-x-crypto, golang-x-sys-devel, kernel, kmod-virtualbox, kmod-xtables-addons, kernel-linus, perl-DBIx-Class-EncodedColumn, perl-Crypt-URandom-Token, xdg-dbus-proxy, and xmlrpc-c), Slackware (samba), and SUSE (7zip, amazon-ssm-agent, ansible-13, ansible-core, assimp-devel, bind, cacti, chromium, dpkg, epiphany, erlang27, evince, ffmpeg-4, freerdp, frr, git-bug, google-guest-agent, grafana, hauler, ignition, jq, kanidm, kernel, keybase-client, libjxl, libmariadbd-devel, libmozjs-115-0, libopenbabel8, libsoup2, mariadb, mcphost, networkmanager, openssh, perl-HTTP-Daemon, perl-HTTP-Tiny, perl-IO-Compress, perl-Sereal-Decoder, perl-xml-libxml, postgresql18, python-pyopenssl, python311-pip, tomcat, tomcat10, tomcat11, tor, trivy, unbound, uriparser, vifm, weblate, xorg-x11-server, and yq).
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Bruce Schneier ☛ Anthropic’s Project Glasswing Update
In April, Anthropic initated Project Glasswing. The idea was to let companies use their new model to find and fix vulnerabilities in their own software. It was a fantastic PR move, and so many press outlets have uncritically parroted Anthropic’s claims that it’s now common wisdom that Mythos is better at finding software vulnerabilities than other models. Which is just not true.
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Security Week ☛ Silent Ransom Group Uses DNS Fast Flux in Attacks
Focusing on hacking law firms in the US, the ransomware group relies on fast flux to hide its C&C infrastructure.
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Security Week ☛ 174,000 Impacted by Lansing Community College Data Breach
Hackers accessed personal information stored on certain Lansing Community College systems in February 2025.
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Security Week ☛ SolarWinds Serv-U Vulnerability Exploited in the Wild
Unauthenticated attackers can exploit the flaw via specially crafted POST requests that crash the Serv-U service.
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CISA Flags Actively Exploited Linux Kernel Vulnerability - Orders Immediate Remediation Across Federal & Enterprise Systems
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Hacker News ☛ VerdantBamboo Deploys BSD Variant of BRICKSTORM on Linux Appliances