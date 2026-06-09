news
Red Hat's Michael Catanzaro Supports Time-Wasting Slop, as Does Microsoft Canonical
-
Fedora and IBM
-
GNOME ☛ Michael Catanzaro: Please Do Not Ban AI-Assisted Issue Reports [Ed: IBM speaking in favour of slop again]
Many GNOME projects have adopted a policy banning all contributions generated by LLMs. This policy was originally developed by Sophie for Loupe, but is now used in many other notable places: [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
The Register UK ☛ Canonical sends Ubuntu into the AI agent era [Ed: Microsoft Canonical has lost its soul]
Canonical is still experimenting with the format of the Ubuntu Summit series of free conferences, and its most recent instance, the 26.04 edition, was a primarily online event. There was a small in-person invited audience, which by our informal estimate was about half the size of the one at last October's edition.
-
FunOS 26.04 LTS (Build 20260608)
The FunOS Project is pleased to announce the release of FunOS 26.04 LTS (Build 20260608). This Long-Term Support release is based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and focuses on stability, reliability, and installer improvements while delivering updated software packages across the system.
-