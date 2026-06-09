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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers and Latest From Mozilla
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Connor Tumbleson ☛ Anubis & NGINX
I started a blog post last week as I patched my Leaf hobby project to be a bit more restrictive on what it bans due to my requests abruptly growing from 50k/day to 2mil/day. I thought that was going to be the end of it, but then I got more alerts of downtime and saw my hits had grown to over 4 million a day. There is no natural growth of a Halo Infinite stat site from 50k to 4 million visits in any world.
This didn't seem like an out of control bot anymore due to thousands of those requests just opening/closing the connection incredibly fast. Once my PHP workers were exhausted and 502's were returned - these vast set of IPs would continue hammering. It just didn't seem like stuff that regular spiders or bots would do.
So once I had some downtime I started digging into this again.
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[Old] Ars Technica ☛ Google Search adds a “web” filter, because it is no longer focused on web results
Once you do find the Web filter, the results will look like old-school Google. You get 10 blue links, and that’s it, with everything else (Google Maps, answer info boxes, etc) disabled. Sadly, unlike old-school Google, these are still the current Google web results, so they’ll be dominated by SEO sites rather than page quality.
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Adam Silver ☛ Does the accept attribute on file inputs work better on Windows and Android?
“What if the UX on other operating systems like Windows and Android avoid these issues?”
So I decided to take a quick look.
And here’s what I found: [...]
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David Bushell ☛ HTMX Is So Cool I Rolled My Own!
HTMX is hot right now. HTMX rejects modern JavaScript UI in favour of server-rendered HTML. It’s not a new concept it’s an evolution of old ideas. It builds on how we did things before the front-end got all bloated with React.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Make Firefox your World Cup sidekick this summer
Your browser tabs say a lot about your life: work projects, vacation plans, shopping carts and all the rabbit holes in between.
Add the world’s biggest soccer tournament to the mix, and your browser is suddenly juggling scores to check, streams to watch, lineups to scan and group chats to keep up with. And since many matches kick off during the workday, there will be lots of temptation to just sneak a peek at the action between meetings.
Firefox is built to be your ultimate second screen. When the tournament is on, keep Firefox open to follow the action, keep up with the conversation, and stay on top of everything else happening online – whether you’re watching from the couch or checking in on your mobile device on the go.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.15.2 Released
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