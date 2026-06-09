Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers and Latest From Mozilla

I started a blog post last week as I patched my Leaf hobby project to be a bit more restrictive on what it bans due to my requests abruptly growing from 50k/day to 2mil/day. I thought that was going to be the end of it, but then I got more alerts of downtime and saw my hits had grown to over 4 million a day. There is no natural growth of a Halo Infinite stat site from 50k to 4 million visits in any world.

This didn't seem like an out of control bot anymore due to thousands of those requests just opening/closing the connection incredibly fast. Once my PHP workers were exhausted and 502's were returned - these vast set of IPs would continue hammering. It just didn't seem like stuff that regular spiders or bots would do.

So once I had some downtime I started digging into this again.