Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

MeshCore is a relatively new project, started in January 2025, that aims to build a scalable mesh network using low-power long-distance radios. While many other projects of the same general nature have been tried before, MeshCore grew quickly because of its more efficient message routing and enthusiastic community. In early 2026, an early proponent of the project made a sudden shift that left the rest of the community stunned and embroiled in a trademark dispute.

MeshCore is a MIT-licensed portable C++ library that has been adapted to a range of long-range radio (LoRa) devices. The project also provides a web-based flasher to load pre-made firmware onto supported devices, Home Assistant integration, and bindings for other languages. Unlike Meshtastic (another LoRa mesh-networking project that LWN covered in 2025), it uses an actual distributed routing protocol, rather than relying on a gossip protocol. Unlike Reticulum, it aims to be simple and usable on low-power embedded devices. There are more than 40,000 users all across the world identified by the MeshCore node map, many of whom use the project for reliable radio communication while hiking, to collect data from remote sensors, or simply because they're interested in radio mesh networks.