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5 package managers and 7 Linux wellness apps to take better care of myself in 2026
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Make Use Of ☛ 5 package managers that work on Windows, Mac, and Linux
Every person who uses a computer has experienced this at some point: you sit down and realize your new or freshly wiped machine has none of the software you want. Cue wasted hours clicking through websites and clicking download buttons.
What if I told you there is a better way?
Linux package managers solved this problem years ago. But these days, package managers aren't limited to just Linux; you can now find package managers that work across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Now, "cross-platform" is doing some serious work here — but I've tested five cross-platform package managers to figure out the best overall option.
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ZDNet ☛ I'm using these 7 Linux wellness apps to take better care of myself in 2026
Taking care of your health, wellness, and inner peace is one of the best ways to make it through the day without succumbing to the stress of a busy life. Some days are certainly easier than others, but even on the easy days, you should take care of yourself.
One way to focus on your health is with wellness apps. You might think that Linux doesn't include such software, but it does. In fact, there are several wellness apps available for Linux, some of which have been around for a long time.