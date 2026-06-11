5 package managers and 7 Linux wellness apps to take better care of myself in 2026

Every person who uses a computer has experienced this at some point: you sit down and realize your new or freshly wiped machine has none of the software you want. Cue wasted hours clicking through websites and clicking download buttons.

What if I told you there is a better way?

Linux package managers solved this problem years ago. But these days, package managers aren't limited to just Linux; you can now find package managers that work across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Now, "cross-platform" is doing some serious work here — but I've tested five cross-platform package managers to figure out the best overall option.